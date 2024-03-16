NationalPolitics

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election:

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for Lok Sabha polls, and bustling ‘City of Dreams’, Mumbai, is scheduled to vote on May 20. This bustling city, renowned for its lively

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for Lok Sabha polls, and bustling ‘City of Dreams’, Mumbai, is scheduled to vote on May 20. This bustling city, renowned for its lively rhythm, is bracing itself for a vital democratic session. Individuals from all social strata and professions will unite to vote for their chosen candidates, whom they feel will fittingly represent their interests.

Mumbai is split into six unique zones: The North, North East, North West, North Central, South, and South Central parts. Beyond the city lines, the expansive Mumbai Metropolitan Region embraces neighboring locales such as Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, and Palghar.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election: Important Dates

Date of Voting: May 25

Date of Results: June 04




