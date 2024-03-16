The Election Commission has announced the dates for Lok Sabha Elections. It has informed that the general election in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. Check Details Here

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date: Voting On May 13, Result On This Date | Check Phase-Wise Dates

Andhra Pradesh election date for Lok Sabha polls 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. It also simultaneously announced the dates of the Assembly Elections in four states (Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh). During the press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Sharma informed that polling for Andhra Pradesh will be conducted on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. Sharma also said that on this term a total of 1.84 crore voters are going to vote for the first time. Talking about the women voters, he said that the total number of women voters is 47.1 crore who are going to cast their vote in this term. The results will be announced on June 4.

The Chief Election Commissioner also announced the Assembly election dates for four states – Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim. The Assembly polls will happen simultaneously with General Elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase-Wise Voting Details

Single Phase: Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Ladakh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, DDN&H, Delhi, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, A&N Island.

Two-Phase: Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, Rajasthan.

Three-Phase: Chhattisgarh, Assam

Four-Phase: Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha.

Five-Phase: Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir.

Seven-Phase: West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: Major Points

• Phase 1 polling is scheduled to be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be conducted on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, and Phase 4 voting on May 13.

• Phase 5 voting will be conducted on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25.

• Phase 7 voting is scheduled to be conducted on June 1.

• The tenure of the current Lok Sabha will conclude on June 16 and a new House will have to be constituted before that.

• The tenure of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha assemblies is scheduled to be held on in June.

• Now with the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has been imposed.

• Bypolls are scheduled to be conducted for 26 assembly constituencies.

