Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Polls To Be Held In 4 Phases

The election commission has announced the dates for Assembly Elections in Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. Check Details Here

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Election Commission To Announce Voting, Result Dates Shortly

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. The announcement was streamed live on the social media platforms of the ECI. The Commission is also simultaneously announced the dates of the Assembly Elections in four states (Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh). Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that the 147-member Odisha Assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1. He also informed that the results will be announced on June 4. Check out other details in the below-mentioned pictorial.

Like previous General Elections, which were held in 2019, the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases. The dates has set the stage for a high-pitched political battle between the NDA and India bloc.

Assembly Election 2024: Complete Schedule For The Odisha Assembly Polls

Issue of notification: April 18, 26, 29, May 7

Last Date Of Notification: April 25, May 3, 6, 14

Scrutiny Of Nomination: April 26, May 4, 7, 15

Last Date Of Withdrawal Of Candidature: April 29, May 6, 9, 17

Date Of Poll: May 13, 20, 25, June 1

Results On: June 4

Lok Sabha Election 2024

The Lok Sabha term will end on June 16 and a new House must be constituted before the end of the term. Notably, the term of the assemblies is also going to end in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha in June. In 2019, the Election Commission announced the schedule on March 10. The seven-phased voting was conducted from April 11 to May 19. The results of the general elections were declared on May 23 in which the BJP clinched the victory with a thumping majority







