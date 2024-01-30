NephroPlus organized their flagship initiative ‘Aashayein’ for dialysis patients in Kolkata

Kolkata 30 January 2024: NephroPlus, India’s leading network of dialysis services committed to improving the quality of life for dialysis patients, hosted an enlightening and uplifting event designed exclusively for dialysis patients- ‘Aashayein’, in Kolkata on January 28, 2024. The brand’s flagship event aimed to positively impact dialysis patients and their families. Furthermore, through such initiatives, the brand allowed consumers to connect with others who understand the unique challenges and triumphs of the dialysis journey, fostering new friendships and strengthening existing ones.

The day-long educational workshop witnessed the participation of over 400 dialysis patients from NephroPlus and other clinics in Kolkata. The event was also attended by some of the most experienced Nephrologists, Cardiologists, and senior personnel who have been associated with NephroPlus. They emphasized the importance of eating well to improving kidney health and managing mental health to deal with the health challenges. Apart from the informative sessions, the workshop included enjoyable and interactive activities to help break the ice and create a lighter atmosphere.

The Co-founder of NephroPlus, Mr Kamal D. Shah set the event in motion. He said, “Aashayein’ honours the courage and spirit of dialysis patients. As a dialysis patient myself, I understand how challenging the journey can be. And we, at NephroPlus believe it is essential to provide opportunities for patients to engage in enjoyable and educational experiences as well. We are overwhelmed by the patients’ participation year-on-year as they are the ones who truly make it a success.’’

The Guests of Honor, Dr. Govardhan Gupta (Sr. Consultant and Nephrologist), Dr. Sankar Kumar Chatterjee (Associate Consultant, Vascular Access), and Mrs. Deepthi Neemani (VP – BD & Marketing, NephroPlus) graced the event and addressed the patients on several important aspects of Kidney Diseases and Dialysis. The event concluded as a memorable day for the patients and others who gathered to celebrate the indomitable spirit of dialysis patients and their incredible strength and courage to the face of adversity positively.