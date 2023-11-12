In a public rally in Secunderabad ahead of the state assembly elections, Modi reiterated his party’s commitment to ensuring social justice for the poor and deprived. He said that the previous governments had neglected the Madiga community, which is one of the largest Scheduled Castes in Telangana. – Telangana Assembly Elections: PM Modi Takes Swipe At Previous Telangana Governments, Says He Went To Hyderabad To ‘Atone For Their Sins’



Source