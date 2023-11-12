National

Amit Shah Takes Swipe at Congress in Poll-Bound MP, Calls Them

Addressing a rally at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Shah said, Theirs would be a ‘Teen-Tigada, Kaam Bigada’ government. The orders will come from the Gandhi family, instructions will be given by (Congress state president) Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh will be made the fall guy. – Amit Shah Takes Swipe At Congress In Poll-Bound MP, Calls Them Teen Tigaada-Kaam Bigaada

Source

