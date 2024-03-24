Home

PoK Was Ours, PoK Is Ours And I Am Confident It Will Itself Merge With India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

In a media interview, the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh has made a major statement with respect to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. He said, ‘PoK Was Ours, PoK Is Ours And I Am Confident It Will Itself Merge With India.’

Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: India and Pakistan which were parts of the same land, are now stand as each other’s staunch enemies. A major conflict between the two nations is PoK, i.e. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and in a latest news update, the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, in a media interaction, has said that he is confident that PoK will eventually merge itself with India without any extra efforts; he has confidence in the people of PoK. He said that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are raising a demand for merger with India on their own. Know all that the Defence Minister said ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024…

‘People Of PoK Themselves Demanding Merger With India’

As mentioned earlier, Rajnath Singh has said in a media interview, that the people of PoK themselves are demanding for a merger with India. He made the remarks during the ‘AAP ki Adalat’ programme on India TV. Asked about Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent remarks about Kashmir, Rajnath Singh said, “Can they ever take Kashmir? They should be worried about Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. I had said almost one and a half years ago that there will be no need for us to attack and occupy, because a situation is developing there that people of PoK themselves are demanding merger with India.”

‘PoK Was Ours, PoK Is Ours…’, Says Rajnath Singh

On being asked whether the government was making any plan, he responded, “I will not say anything more, I should not. We are not going to attack any country. India has a character of never attacking any country in the world, nor has it occupied an inch of other’s territory. But PoK was ours, PoK is ours, and I am confident that PoK will itself merge with India.” Earlier in February, a political activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Amjad Ayub Mirza, has claimed that the people in PoK are fed up with Pakistani occupation and they are now demanding merger with India.

PoK Political Activist Reveals What’s In Mind Of PoK People

In a video released by him, activist Mirza said, “The people of PoK in the last few days have told me that they now demand to be merged into India, as they are officially their citizens”. “The recent elections in Pakistan have just given us a fractured mandate. The upcoming elections will have a fruitful result for India but we the people of PoK ask that, for how long will we have to wait to get rid of Pakistan’s oppression and get merged in India?” the PoK activist added.

Rajnath Singh, a few hours ago, celebrated Holi 2024 with the soldiers in Leh. While he was supposed to go to Siachen, he couldn’t due to the adverse weather conditions and celebrated the festival in Leh. He called it one of the happiest moments he has experienced.

