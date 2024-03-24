Home

Holi 2024 Weather Forecast: Will It Rain On Holi? Check IMD Update For Cities Across India

Ahead of Holi 2024 on March 25, take a look at the weather forecast for cities across India. Know whether it will rain on Holi or not…

New Delhi: The first major festival of the Hindu calendar is being celebrated tomorrow, on March 25, 2024 across the country. The festival of colours, ‘Holi’ is the day when people drench each other in colour and water and so, everyone wants to know how the weather will be, during the day when they plan to play holi. Ahead of Holi 2024, check the weather forecast for tomorrow, know whether it will rain on holi and what is the weather update for different cities, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)…

Will It Rain On Holi? Check Rainfall Forecast By IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there may be isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya on March 25 and March 26, 2024. While showers are expected in Delhi on March 24, there is no rain expected on the day of Holi. Betwen March 26 and 28, there may be rainfall in Delhi NCR according to Skymet and in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, according to IMD.

Holi 2024: Delhi Weather Forecast

As mentioned earlier, light rain is expected in Delhi on March 24 but as of Holi 2024, i.e. March 25, according to Skymet, the weather will remain ‘dry and hot’. However, there may be stronger than usual winds on the day of the festival but that would just lead to the increasing of temperature. The maximum temperature in the national capital may be between 33-34 degree Celsius while the minimum would around 16-17 degree Celsius.

Holi 2024: Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Speaking of Bengaluru, the IMD has predicted no rainfall for the Karnataka capital on the occasion of Holi. According to the weather department, there will be clear skies in Bengaluru on March 25 and the maximum temperature may be around 35 degree Celsius. Amid the ongoing Bengaluru Water Crisis, there are more chances of citizens celebrating a ‘Dry Holi’ in the city.

Holi 2024: Mumbai Weather Forecast

Speaking of Mumbai, just like Delhi, here too, there will not be any rainfall on the festival of colours. Mumbaikars will be celebrating Holi 2024 under clear skies with the maximum temperature going to about 35 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature dipping to 22 degree Celsius.







