National

‘Religious Conversion Is A Major Problem, Not Only For Jharkhand But…’: State BJP President Babulal Marandi

Photo of admin admin Send an email 13 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi has spoken on the issue of Religious Conversion and has said that this is not just a problem of Jharkhand but the entire country. – ‘Religious Conversion Is A Major Problem, Not Only For Jharkhand But…’: State BJP President Babulal Marandi

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 13 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

The Heartbeat of Indian FMCG is Winning Love GLOBALLY

11 hours ago

Alike.io Announces Black Friday Campaign; Offers Free Holiday Stay in Dubai

11 hours ago

TRAI Secretary V. Raghunandan at Truecaller’s ‘Fraud Prevention Summit’: “We need to collaborate to address all dimensions of safety in India”

11 hours ago

Preparing Doctors for a Healthier World is Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research’s Vision

12 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button