National

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY- 25-11-23 –1st And 2nd Round Result OUT- Check LIVE Updates Here

Photo of admin admin Send an email 38 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Shillong Teer Result 2023 Today 25-11-23 LIVE Updates: The Shillong Teer Lottery is distinguished from most other lotteries in India by its legality and its unique format. The game is conducted in accordance with the legal framework of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, and it is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs. – Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY- 25-11-23 –1st And 2nd Round Result OUT- Check LIVE Updates Here

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 38 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Uttarkashi: Rescue Operation Likely to be Completed in 12-14 Hours, Green Corridor Created To Take Workers To Hospital

14 hours ago

IFCCI Awards Best CSR Projects of Indo-French Companies, Celebrates 10 Years of the CSR Act at its 5th Edition of the CSR Conclave & Awards

15 hours ago

MSME Minister Thiru. T.M. Anbarasan Launches ‘Startup Thamizha’ Reality TV Show for a Wide Range of Startups

16 hours ago

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY- 23-11-23– 1st Round Result OUT- Check LIVE Updates Here

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button