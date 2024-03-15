Noting that the details shared by SBI were incomplete, a five-judge bench issued notice to the bank to explain the lapse and posted the matter for hearing on Monday, March 18.





Supreme Court Raps SBI For Not Disclosing ‘Complete Data’ On Electoral Bond Numbers; Seeks Response By March 18

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has taken a stern stance against the State Bank of India (SBI) for failing to provide complete data regarding electoral bonds, a scheme that allowed individuals and businesses to donate to political parties anonymously. The court had previously instructed the bank to disclose all information related to donations made over the past five years. During a hearing in response to a petition by the Election Commission, the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the incomplete data provided by SBI. The five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, specifically instructed SBI to reveal the electoral bond numbers, in addition to the information already shared.

"Who is appearing for the State Bank of India? They have not disclosed the bond numbers. It has to be disclosed by the State Bank of India," Chief Justice Chandrachud said right at the outset of the hearing.

In its notice to SBI, the Supreme Court bench has asked the bank to explain the lapse during the next hearing on March 18.







