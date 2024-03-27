Cricket Australia reaffirms desire to host India-Pakistan bilateral series

Cricket Australia has reaffirmed its willingness to host a bilateral series between India and Pakistan if the BCCI and PCB agree to playing each other in the future.
India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13 and currently only meet at global ICC events.
CA chief executive Nick Hockley reiterated that desire when he announced Australia’s home schedule at the MCG on Wednesday.
“I think anyone that was here for the India-Pakistan game at the MCG, it will go down as one of the most memorable occasions, not just sporting occasions, that I’ve ever been to,” he said. “So people want to see that contest. We would love to host that if the opportunity arose. If we can play a role, we’d love to play a role.
“We’re so excited to host Pakistan. We’re so excited to host India. If we can help, that’s great. But I think in many ways, that’s a bilateral series. It’s really for others to make that happen.”
“We haven’t got a tri-series in the FTP,” Roach said. “Going forward we’re always interested in opportunities for matches and contests that will engage our fans. It’s fair to say every country in the world would love to see India and Pakistan compete in their country.
“We’re on record as saying we’re one of those countries that has asked the question. There’s no room in the schedules to do that at the moment. We’ll keep talking to them in any other opportunities that arise, but in this specific example there are not going to be any changes to the schedule.”
