Home

News

Amit Shah Makes Big Statement In Telangana, Says BJP Will End Reservation for Muslims in State

“BJP has decided that they will end reservation for Muslims done by Congress and TRS in Telangana and make reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs,” Amit Shah said at a public meeting.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

‘Their Italian Culture…’: Amit Shah Hits Back At Congress For ‘Kashmir Se Kya Waasta Hai’ Remark



Siddipet: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed a massive rally in Telangana’s Siddipet. During his speech, the Union Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will end the reservation for Muslims in Telangana and provide the benefits to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

“BJP has decided that they will end reservation for Muslims done by Congress and TRS in Telangana and make reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs,” Amit Shah said at a public meeting.

To recall, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said that the Congress government in the state would protect the four per cent reservation for Muslims in education and employment. In his remarks, Amit Shah accused Congress of making Telangana a “ATM of Delhi”.

He said the BJP-led government has worked to eliminate pending problems in the country.

He said pran pratishtha of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was done during the rule of Modi government and Article 370 was scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah accused Congress of not probing “scams” committed by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government. Telangana Rashtra Samithi later changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

“Of all the scams committed by TRS, Congress is not investigating even one. Both TRS and Congress are together. Modiji will work for freeing Telangana from corruption. Both Congress and TRS do not celebrate Telangana Liberation Day because they are afraid of Majlis (AIMIM),” he said, adding that the BJP-led government has decided that it will celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day.

He said people of Telangana have decided to elect BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls. Polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana will be held on May 13.







