Court Issues Another Notice Against Sandeep Maheshwari in Vivek Bindra Controversy

On the application of Vivek Bindra, the District Court Faridabad had banned both Sandeep Maheshwari and Bindra from speaking against each other on public platforms.

New Delhi: The District Court of Faridabad has issued another notice to YouTuber and motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari, following a criminal defamation case filed against him by the author Vivek Bindra. The court’s directive comes in response to allegations made by Bindra, claiming that Maheshwari had disseminated defamatory content through certain videos and community posts on his YouTube channel, targeting Bindra.

The Faridabad Court had lifted the ban imposed on Vivek Bindra on April 4, 2024, while the restriction on Sandeep Maheshwari from making derogatory statements about Bindra is still in place.

The Faridabad Court, in its initial order on December 22, 2023, prohibited both parties from making negative remarks against each other. Following this, on February 5, 2024, another similar order was issued, restraining both parties from making any negative comments or engaging in campaigns against each other, whether online or offline.

Despite this order, Sandeep Maheshwari held offline meetings on January 19 and February 10, 2024, where he spoke against Dr. Vivek Bindra in front of people, damaging his social image. The court has now issued a notice against Sandeep Maheshwari for disobeying its order in this case. According to the notice, Sandeep Maheshwari is required to appear before the court on May 28th.







