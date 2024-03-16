Housing Finance Solutions from Vridhi Home Finance Now Available on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets has partnered with Vridhi Home Finance, a leading NBFC to enable its users to benefit from affordable home loans and smart refinancing options. As a significant step towards driving homeownership for individuals across income brackets, this partnership ensures financial accessibility for all.
Vridhi Home Finance is now available on Bajaj Markets
With a mission to cater to first-time home buyers, growing families, and individuals seeking to upgrade their living spaces, Vridhi Home Finance on Bajaj Markets offers:
Competitive Interest Rates: Starting at 12% per annum
Flexible Loan Amounts: Up to Rs. 25 Lakhs to comfortably finance one’s dream home
Extended Repayment Tenure: Up to 12 years, reducing the monthly instalment
Existing homeowners with high-interest mortgage burdens can also tap into the Home Loan Balance Transfer (HLBT) facility to reduce monthly payments and save on overall interest costs.
Bajaj Markets prioritises user-friendliness and transparency throughout the process. This partnership reaffirms Bajaj Markets commitment to becoming Indias one-stop financial supermarket. Their platform continues to expand its offerings, providing customers with a diverse range of loans, cards, insurance, investments, and payment solutions from top-tier financial brands. One can easily apply for any of these financial solutions through the Bajaj Markets app or website.
About Bajaj Finserv Direct
Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.
Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.
Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.
â¯
Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.