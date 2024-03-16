Housing Finance Solutions from Vridhi Home Finance Now Available on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets has partnered with Vridhi Home Finance, a leading NBFC to enable its users to benefit from affordable home loans and smart refinancing options. As a significant step towards driving homeownership for individuals across income brackets, this partnership ensures financial accessibility for all. Vridhi Home Finance is now available on Bajaj Markets With a mission to cater to first-time home buyers, growing families, and individuals seeking to upgrade their living spaces, Vridhi Home Finance on Bajaj Markets offers:

Competitive Interest Rates: Starting at 12% per annum

Flexible Loan Amounts: Up to Rs. 25 Lakhs to comfortably finance one’s dream home

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Extended Repayment Tenure: Up to 12 years, reducing the monthly instalment

Existing homeowners with high-interest mortgage burdens can also tap into the Home Loan Balance Transfer (HLBT) facility to reduce monthly payments and save on overall interest costs.

Bajaj Markets prioritises user-friendliness and transparency throughout the process. This partnership reaffirms Bajaj Markets commitment to becoming Indias one-stop financial supermarket. Their platform continues to expand its offerings, providing customers with a diverse range of loans, cards, insurance, investments, and payment solutions from top-tier financial brands. One can easily apply for any of these financial solutions through the Bajaj Markets app or website.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

â¯

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.