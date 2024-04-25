Lok Sabha Elections in Bengaluru: Liquor Shops To Remain Shut, Know What’s Closed and What’s Open Tomorrow

Lok Sabha Elections: The four parliamentarian constituencies of Bengaluru (Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South) will vote tomorrow to elect an MP in the 18th Lok Sabha Elections. Owing to the polls, certain institutions will remain closed throughout Bengaluru tomorrow. A total of 14 constituencies of Karnataka will vote on April 26.

Here’s a list of what is closed in Bengaluru on April 26