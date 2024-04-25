Lok Sabha Elections in Bengaluru: Liquor Shops To Remain Shut, Know What’s Closed and What’s Open Tomorrow

Lok Sabha Elections: The four parliamentarian constituencies of Bengaluru (Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South) will vote tomorrow to elect an MP in the 18th Lok Sabha Elections. Owing to the polls, certain institutions will remain closed throughout Bengaluru tomorrow. A total of 14 constituencies of Karnataka will vote on April 26.
Here’s a list of what is closed in Bengaluru on April 26
- Bengaluru announced dry day in the city for 3 days starting from April 24.
- The dry day restrictions where one will not be able to purchase alcohol from shops will remain in place till April 26.
- The liquor sale ban has come into effect from 5 pm on Wednesday, April 24
- The ban will be lifted only after midnight on April 26
- Schools, colleges, and similar educational institutions are expected to remain closed in Bengaluru for April 26, in adherence to law
- Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC enforced in Bengaluru
- The Karnataka High Court has declared a general holiday for its Benches on April 26 and May 7 – the voting days in Karnataka, Deccan Herald reports
- Banks will also observe a holiday and follow suit in closure.
- Corporate offices are mandated to grant leave to their employees, ensuring their participation in the voting process as per legal obligations
- Public transport such as the BMTC, BMRCL, and hospitals will continue to function in Bengaluru on April 26
