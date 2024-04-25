Streax Professional Unveils New Digital Ad for Argan Secrets Hair Colour, Starring Actress Vaani Kapoor and Salon Expert Vipul Chudasama

Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Ltd.’s Streax Professional has launched a new digital ad for their core hair colour line – Argan Secrets Hair Colour. Starring the brand’s ambassador-Vaani Kapoor and technical ambassador, well-known salon expert – Vipul Chudasama, the digital ad aims to lead consumers to discover the secret to attain Mirror Shine nourished hair by getting their hair coloured with Argan Secrets Hair Colour.

Streax Professional’s Argan Secrets Hair Colour’s new digital ad helps consumers experience the difference in every hair strand with its Mirror Shine that transforms the hair into a radiant masterpiece.

Salon Expert-Vipul Chudasama with Actress Vaani Kapoor

The storyline is set in a salon setup where Vaani is seen sitting on a salon chair says that she places her trust only in professionals for bringing shine to her hair; cut to salon expert Vipul Chudasama vouching for Streax Professional’s Argan Secrets Hair Colour to bring her hair the desired shine. Further, he advocates that Argan Secrets Hair Colour enriched with Argan and Walnut Oils gives long lasting hair colour along with Mirror Shine. Vaani then urges viewers to achieve this Mirror Shine and long-lasting colour at the nearest hair salon. With this digital ad, the brand aims to target urban women seeking professional -grade hair colour solutions.

Sharing his insights on this digital ad, Dheeraj Arora, Managing Director & CEO, HRIPL stated, “At Streax Professional, we aim to enhance both salonists skills and consumer experiences by combining beauty and style with scientific expertise. Streax Professional Argan Secrets Hair Colour Hair Colour, offers over 30 shades infused with Argan and Walnut Oil, providing mirror-like shine and setting new trends.”

Speaking about the digital ad and Argan Secrets Hair Colour, Rochelle Chhabra, Spokesperson, Streax Professional, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new ad campaign for Streax Professionals Argan Secrets Hair Colour that imparts Mirror Shine. With popular actress Vaani Kapoor and salon expert Vipul Chudasama as the faces of our brand, were confident that this communication will change what consumers and hair stylists expect from a salon hair colouring experience. We understand the heartbeat of the salon industry, where every stylist strives for perfection and every client seeks a transformation. Streax Professional stands as a stalwart, revered for its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation.”

Sharing her experience of being a part of the digital ad, Bollywood Star Vaani Kapoor and Brand Ambassador for Streax Professional said, “Im happy to be associated with the new ad campaign of Streax Professional-Argan Secrets Hair Colour. In salons, where magic happens every day, Argan Secrets Hair Colour can be a trusted partner for salon experts to unleash their creativity and transform their clients hair.”

Speaking about Streax Professional Argan Secrets Hair Colour, Vipul Chudasama, Technical Ambassador, Streax Professional said, “Streax Professionals Argan Secrets Hair Colour hair color is a game-changer for salonists. The mirror shine it gives is truly remarkable, transforming hair into a work of art. Collaborating with Vaani Kapoor on the new ad has been an exciting journey. Salonists understand the importance of delivering exceptional results, and with Argan Secrets Hair Colour Hair Colour, we can ensure every client leaves the salon with hair gives mirror shine, reflecting their beauty and our expertise.“

The digital ad has been released in Hindi. With its colourful and vibrant storyline, the digital ad promises to resonate deeply with its intended audience.

Digital ad link: www.youtube.com/watchv=sFD-iBfKQuk

Streax Professional Argan Secrets Hair Colour is available at INR 205.

Agency Name: Lowe Lintas

DOP: Sujay Pawar

Director: Joyna Mukherjee

Production House: Thunder Films

Producer: Viniket Kamble