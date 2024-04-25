Tax Saving Opportunities in FY 2024-25 Available on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a leading digital financial marketplace, provides access to a variety of tax-saving investment. The new financial year (FY) 2024-25 presents an opportunity to optimize taxes and achieve long-term financial goals.

Tax saving opportunities available on Bajaj Markets

Tax Saving Opportunities

The following financial instruments are available on the digital marketplace. Individuals may choose to invest in these to maximize their tax-savings.

Tax Saver Fixed Deposits (FDs)

Bajaj Markets has partnered with reputable banks to offer tax-saving FDs.

These FDs allow deductions of up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

These FDs have a locking of 5 years.

Competitive interest rates ensure good returns alongside tax benefits.

Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS)

Invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks through ELSS mutual funds.

ELSS offers deduction under Section 80C (up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs).

ELSS has locking of only 3 years.

Potential for high long-term capital appreciation.

National Pension Scheme (NPS)

Contribute towards retirement while saving on taxes.

Get tax deductions of up to 10% of salary (Section 80CCD) if opted for Corporate NPS Account and Rs. 50,000 (Section 80 CCD(1B)) if opted for Individual NPS Account.

NPS offers a disciplined approach to retirement planning.

Home Loan

Interest paid on home loans can be claimed as a deduction under Section 24 (up to Rs. 2 lakhs) and Section 80C (principal repayment).

Individuals can consider refinancing their existing home loan for potentially better interest rates and tax benefits.

Explore a variety of investment options offered by different financial institutions on Bajaj Markets and their tax benefits. Individuals can make informed financial decisions and reach their financial goals.

About Bajaj Finserv DirectLimited

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services, it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.