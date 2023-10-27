19.9 C
New York

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Imam-Ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique Steady For Pakistan, South Africa Eye Quick Wickets

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, WC 2023: Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq have given a steady start to Pakistan against South Africa.

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com