19.9 C
New York

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Marco Jansen Strikes As Pakistan Lose Openers vs South Africa

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, WC 2023: Marco Jansen has taken his second wicket of the day and this time he removed Imam-ul-Haq for 12.

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com