New Mexico Department of Agriculture Conducts a Technical & Educational Seminar on American Pecans

With a view to educate and create awareness about the technical aspects of American Pecans, New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) conducted an engaging Seminar on the benefits of American Pecans today in New Delhi. This move is a concerted effort from NMDA to popularise American Pecans in the light of the growing health-consciousness amongst Indians. Eminent speakers who were present at the Seminar included Dr. Richard Heerema from New Mexico State University and Ms Serena Schaffner, Managing Director – Global Marketing and Regulatory Affairs & American Pecan Council Promotion Board (APPB). The session was well attended by leading chefs, and well-known nutritionist Ms Ritika Samaddar who gave useful health tips on Pecans and its health benefits.

Founded in 2016, the American Pecan Council is a group of passionate growers and shellers whose life work is dedicated to growing, harvesting and processing Americas only major tree nut – American Pecans. It is solely dedicated to showcase the diverse and versatile benefits, uses and remarkable history of America’s native tree nut. The purpose of APPB is to strengthen the position of American Pecans in the market place, maintain and expand markets for pecans and develop new uses for pecans.

Pecans, often called a Superfood are a powerhouse of protein, healthy fats and fibre that can help keep you energised and satisfied for long hours. Pecans are a good source of calcium, magnesium and potassium which help lower blood pressure. In all, American grown Pecans with its nutrient dense properties is a robust nutritional package in itself – a great Superfood!

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Serena Schaffner, Managing Director – Global Marketing and Regulatory Affairs & American Pecan Council Promotion Board (APPB) remarked, “India offers immense potential for American Pecans and ranks very high in our list of priorities. Life on the fast track, stress, sedentary lifestyle and health disorders have made people prone to health risks like heart attacks, diabetes, hypertension, and even non-communicable diseases like cancer etc. However, with rise in disposable income and awareness levels, consumers are now exploring healthy eating options to stay healthy and lead an active lifestyle. We are delighted to see that India is a growing market for American pecans. In 2022, the United States exported around 109 metric tons (MT) of Pecans to India valued at over $1.3 million. The volume of American Pecans exports to India is growing steadily as more Indians are aware of the health benefits of these amazing nuts. We foresee a huge surge in this volume in time to come.”

Detailing the health benefits of Pecans, Dr. Richard Heerema from New Mexico State University said, “We are all aware of the modern-day stress and challenges that we go through everyday. Pecans fit in well here as it’s a complete guilt-free snack – an anytime, anywhere snack giving you the right nutrients to stay active and healthy especially for people on the move! Besides having it as a snack, delightful and innovative recipes can be dished out with pecans as they are tasty, nutritious and crunchy. They enhance the taste, flavour and give huge opportunity to innovate and decorate the dishes. Globally too, people are looking at plant-based protein sources and Pecans are just the perfect choice! Initially, pecans were only used for garnishing. We look forward to seeing continued growth as we move into the future.“