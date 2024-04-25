Noida International Airport Boosts Real Estate Rates on Yamuna Expressway

The anticipation of the Noida International Airports opening, likely by September, has sparked a flurry of interest in properties along the Yamuna Expressway. Investors are rushing to buy properties on Yamuna Expressway, which is in close proximity to the airport and is targeted to become operational in the next couple of months, probably by September.

Top Industry Leaders Views on Upcoming Noida International Airport

With the airport expected to boost economic activity and fast-track connectivity putting the Yamuna Expressway region on the international roadmap, end-users can take advantage of the current affordability of properties in this area.

In this highly positive scenario, expressing optimism about the Yamuna Expressway real estate market, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, CMD, Ace Group said, “We are highly optimistic about the prospects of the Yamuna Expressway real estate market, especially with the imminent opening of the Noida International Airport. This development further solidifies the regions status as a prime investment destination. Ace Group is committed to delivering innovative and high-quality projects that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We have already launched a couple of new projects on Yamuna Expressway and look forward to launching many new projects that will contribute to the growth and prosperity of this vibrant area.

Emphasizing the airport’s potential impact, Mr. Sumit Gupta, Managing Director, Alstone Manufacturing Pvt. Limited said, “The upcoming opening of the Noida International Airport is poised to be a significant catalyst for the region, not only boosting the real estate sector but also providing a substantial uplift to allied industries. As airports continue to be developed across India, we anticipate a corresponding surge in demand for real estate and allied industries. This synergistic growth presents a compelling opportunity for investors and businesses looking to capitalize on Indias expanding aviation infrastructure. Drawing from our experience, such as our successful cladding projects at the airports across Ayodhya, Gwalior, Shivmooga, Ahmedabad, and Adampur where we utilized Alstone cladding, we are well-positioned to seize similar opportunities and continue contributing to the entire industrial landscape of the country.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

While highlighting the current affordability of properties, Mr. Arjunpreet Singh Sahni, Executive Director, Solitaire Group said, “With the airport expected to boost economic activity and the fast-track connectivity putting Yamuna Expressway region on the international roadmap, it’s time for early investors to reap rich rewards. Our Solitairian City project at this location has seen significant appreciation in property rates. However, end-users can take advantage of the current affordability of properties at this location, as they may not find similar affordable prices once the momentum picks up.”

Mr. Gautam Kanodia, Co-founder of Kanodia Group, emphasized the transformation in the Yamuna Expressway real estate market, stating, “Noida International Airport is catalyzing a notable transformation in the Yamuna Expressway real estate market. Its opening will be a pivotal development that will underscore the regions burgeoning potential as a premier investment hub. At Kanodia Group, we are steadfast in our commitment to crafting living and work spaces that harmonize with contemporary aspirations and lifestyles. Our projects epitomize our unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation, providing unparalleled experiences for our discerning clientele.“

Meanwhile, this development opens up prospects for the growth of all stakeholders in the real estate sector, as the allure of both residential and commercial properties in the region is set to draw in new buyers. The surrounding area is emerging as a prime location for fresh investments, leading to a surge in property values due to escalating demand. “The Yamuna Expressway real estate market is booming as it has high potential in terms of investment and growth. The impending opening of Noida International Airport is a game-changer for this region, and we expect property prices to rise significantly in the near future,” said Mr. Vijay Jain, Managing Director, Star Estate, while shedding light on the booming real estate market of Yamuna Expressway.

UAE-based realty major Danube Properties, which recently announced a 65-storeyed skyscraper named Diamondz located at Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai, is also very optimistic about the upcoming opening of Noida International Airport. It’s very bullish about the positive impact of this airport on the real estate markets. Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group said, “Airports play a pivotal role in driving growth in every real estate location, and similarly, Noida International Airport is here to bring about a transformative change and it also brings us closer to our Indian homebuyers. Living at a location with an international airport in close vicinity is a lifestyle choice that offers convenience and accessibility to global property hubs. Danube looks forward to every opportunity emerging in India and its properties back in Dubai. Especially with our 1 percent payment plan, we want more and more Indians to leverage the opportunity and own their choicest property of their own in our new project Diamondz rather than living in rented accommodations.”

Meanwhile, several early real estate projects on Yamuna Expressway are experiencing substantial price appreciation, marking the highest rise in NCR. As the countdown to the airports opening continues, the Yamuna Expressway real estate market is expected to remain bullish. Meanwhile, those looking to invest in the region are advised to act swiftly to secure their investments before property rates escalate further and reach an unaffordable limit.