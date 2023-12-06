TECNO Announces Irresistible Pricing for PHANTOM V Fold and Unveils SPARK GO 2024 with Tollywood Star Jisshu Sengupta

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, has introduced a special festive price of ₹69,999 for the much-appreciated PHANTOM V Fold, originally priced at the disruptive pricing of ₹88,888, adding a touch of cheer to the upcoming festivities. The announcement was made at an event at the prominent tech retailer, The Prime Mobile and Gadget Store in Kolkata in the presence of celebrated actor Jisshu Sengupta, to further establish and strengthen the brand’s connect and positioning in the dynamic and ever-evolving eastern region.

The PHANTOM V Fold, the proudly Made In India foldable phone, has revolutionized the foldable smartphone segment with its ground-breaking pricing, being the first foldable phone priced under 100K. Meticulously crafted to meet unmet customer needs, the device features an aerospace-grade drop-shaped hinge, ensuring a seamless folding experience without creases. Boasting a 7.65-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED foldable display – the largest in a foldable phone, catering to customers’ desires for seamless multitasking and heightened productivity. The smartphone offers a 5-lens Ultra HD camera system, promising an immersive visual experience and exceptional image quality. The device is further powered by the cutting-edge MediaTek 9000+ 5G processor for top-notch performance.

Commenting on the event, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “At the heart of TECNO’s mission is the steady commitment to ‘Stop at Nothing,’ dedicated to delivering top-notch devices that meet the diverse demands of our customers spread across India. We have announced the special pricing of Phantom V Fold and unveiled the Spark Go 2024 with Jisshu Sengupta today in Kolkata to acknowledge our invaluable customers from the eastern region. This special intervention represents a pivotal stride in our overarching mission to promote the adoption of innovative technology throughout the nation. Both revelations mark a testament to our relentless pursuit of empowering every Indian, providing them with a device that seamlessly integrates premium features into their daily lives.”

Priced aggressively, starting at ₹6,699, Spark Go 2024, the high-value entry-level smartphone was also unveiled at the event. The introduction of ‘Bharat Ka Apna Spark’ is aimed at further cementing TECNO’s position in the budget smartphone segment for the Aspirational Bharat.

The TECNO SPARK GO 2024 stands out with exceptional features, including a segment-first 90Hz DOT-IN display with Dynamic Port for smoother scrolling, an interactive user experience, and a side fingerprint sensor for a seamless and premium user experience. Another breakthrough is the segment-first DTS dual stereo speakers, providing up to 400% louder sound for an enriched audio experience. Designed with affordability in mind, the SPARK GO 2024 caters to customers desiring premium smartphone features without a hefty price tag. The SPARK GO 2024 is set to go live at nearby retail outlets and Amazon starting 7th December 2023.